Sunderland are firmly in the mix for a playoff place this season with the race for promotion set to be a very hotly contested one this season.

And in tight races, often it is the smallest margins that can decide your fate. In football, one of those small margins is discipline.

By keeping eleven players on the pitch at all times and not losing your best players through suspension, you will give yourself the best chance of success.

With that in mind, here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at what the current League One disciplinary table looks like and whether or not Sunderland’s discipline may be a worry to supporters as we approach the crunch-end of the campaign:

(Note: To calculate the ‘total disciplinary points’, straight red-cards are awarded five points, second-booking red cards are awarded three points whilst yellow cards are awarded one point.)

1. Plymouth Argyle = 56 points Total yellow cards = 56, straight-red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 56 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Morecambe = 62 points Total yellow cards = 57, straight-red cards = 1 (Shane McLoughlin), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 62 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. Bolton Wanderers = 62 points Total yellow cards = 52, straight-red cards = 2 (Ricardo Santos x2), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 62 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. MK Dons = 63 points Total yellow cards = 58, straight-red cards = 1 (Daniel Harvie), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 63 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales