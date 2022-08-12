Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil has admitted that no moves are imminent ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship meeting with QPR, but says things can progress quickly.

Sunderland were close to agreeing a deal to re-sign Nathan Broadhead from Everton last week, yet negotiations broke down as the 24-year-old elected to join Championship rivals Wigan on loan.

The Black Cats, of course, have other targets but have had to adjust their plans due to players’ availability throughout the summer, while there will always be competition from other clubs.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by Frank Reid

Here’s where Sunderland stand ahead of the deadline on September 1:

Which positions are Sunderland looking to strengthen?

It’s clear the Black Cats still want to bring in another striker, despite the loan arrival of Ellis Simms from Everton.

Neil has deployed a back three and wing-backs in Sunderland’s first two Championship matches, which allowed him to play Simms alongside Ross Stewart up front in the 3-2 win at Bristol City.

The downside was that there was a lack of striker options on the bench, and at least one more forward option will be needed if Sunderland continue to play with a front two.

There are also a lack of alternatives on the left side of defence, where there was far too much reliance placed on Dennis Cirkin last season.

Even if Neil deploys the wing-backs system, with Cirkin playing as a left-sided centre-back, Sunderland will need more cover on the flank, where Jack Clarke has performed well in the opening two Championship matches.

Sunderland are also looking to provide back-up for Corry Evans in the holding midfield role and will continue to look at attacking midfield options after missing out on former Wimbledon player Jack Rudoni.

What about potential departures?

Neil has said that if younger players aren’t playing regularly they will be allowed to leave on loan to aid their development.

Harrison Sonha, who played against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, falls into that category, while Jack Diamond is another player who would probably benefit from another move.

Neil has said Sunderland are yet to make a decision on Diamond, who looked lively in the Sheffield Wednesday game but was playing in an unnatural forward position.

There was interest from League Two side Harrogate, where the 22-year-old impressed on loan last season, yet Sunderland feel the player is ready to test himself at a higher level.

If the Black Cats are able to sign another holding midfielder, it could also alter Jay Matete’s position in the squad.

The 21-year-old produced some promising performances in League One last term, following his move from Fleetwood, but wasn’t even named in the squad against Coventry or Bristol City.

Neil said after the Coventry match that Matete wasn’t in the category of young players the club are looking to send out on loan this summer, and that he’d been impressed by the midfielder during pre-season.