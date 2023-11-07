Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray believes that Dan Neil is on the right path to become a Premier League footballer and that the decision to deploy him further forward this season is yielding results for the player and his team.

Neil often dropped into the holding midfield role last season following Corry Evans' ACL injury, but has been given significantly more attacking responsibility this season.

Mowbray says he knows Neil is attracting attention given his impressive displays, with the 21-year-old already on three assists for the campaign so far.

The head coach says his developing into a potential Premier League midfielder - hopefully with Sunderland in the not too distant future. Neil signed a new long-term contract earlier this year as he bids to realise his own dream of being part of the team who takes his boyhood club back to the top tier.

"Dan Neil has played a lot of football now, and I think he's highly thought of," Mowbray said.

"He must be very, very close to being around the young England age group teams because his consistency level is good, and he can add some goals because he has scored a couple already this season.

"He has to keep on doing that because you have to catch people's eye. If you're a midfield player who scores double figure goals every season, you are going to the Premier League.

"It's invaluable because people want goals from all over, and if you are a central midfield player who can break the box or who can shoot and you score high numbers of goals, you are going to get sold for a lot of money.

"Dan is enjoying playing a little bit further forward this season and hopefully the goals keep ticking along because he brings all the other aspects - he is composed with the ball, he can travel with it, he can hit long passes, he can stick it through the lines for us."