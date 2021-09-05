The Dan Neil early-season verdict that Sunderland supporters will love

Little wonder, then, he found himself falling into step as 'Wise Men Say' rang out in the build-up to kick off at Wigan Athletic.

It was a significant day for Neil, handed a major opportunity to impress from the start.

And as he explained in an interview with the matchday programme Red & White ahead of the 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, it was also something of a new experience.

Sunderland youngster Dan Neil

His limited senior experience up until that point had mostly come in behind-closed-doors football.

This was the first real chance for Neil to play in front of the atmosphere he knows so well, and the first chance for supporters to salute a talent they only really previously seen on streams.

"I'll never forget walking out onto the pitch in that first game, hearing the roar of the supporters," Neil said.

"When the fans were singing Wise Men Say, I'm pretty sure I was joining in.

"Once the whistle went, it's like what the gaffer said, it's like a pantomime with the crowd and something I'd not yet experienced.

It was unbelievable.

"The fans definitely give you that extra push. In the last ten minutes of that first game, I was dead on my feet, but the crowd give you that push not to stop and that happens in every game.

"I've had that taste of it now, and I won't let it stop anytime soon.

"I really think we have the squad blend, the dynamic and support to be successful this season."

That Wigan game was a key early test for Neil, who came through a challenging start to showcase his quality in an unfamiliar left-back role.

Dennis Cirkin's arrival has allowed him to move back into midfield in recent weeks, where he has gone from strength to strength to establish himself firmly as a member of Lee Johnson's senior group.

The challenge now is to sustain that level over the course of a long campaign.

"I've loved every minute since we've been back," he told the programme.

"The Wigan game and the build-up to that was pretty surreal. I'd played left-back against Tranmere and Hull in pre-season and thought I performed pretty well.

"Then the gaffer texted me in the lead-up to the Wigan game and told me I'd be starting there.

"It was a huge moment but one I was looking to grab because it was a chance to show what I can do in front of a huge crowd at the Stadium of Light.

"My preferred position is in midfield and that's where I think I can bring the most ot the table, but at the end of the day a start is a start.

"Playing is playing, whether it's in midfield, left-back or anywhere else, I'm always ready to do my job for the team."

Neil will face added competition for his place after the international break, with Corry Evans expected to return from a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old has nevertheless settled his place as a key figure in Johnson’s squad.

