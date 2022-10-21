Ballard made a major impression in his opening appearances for the Black Cats but has been absent since the early stages of the 2-2 draw with QPR due to a foot injury.

Sunderland posted pictures of the 23-year-old back on the Academy of Light pitches on Thursday, as he steps up his recovery under supervision of the club's medical department.

Head coach Tony Mowbray hopes that he will rejoin full training during the World Cup break next month, clearing the way for him to face former club Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

"I would hope he'd back with us on the grass during the World Cup break, and then we'll see where his fitness levels are," Mowbray said.

"The coaching staff here eulogise about what a big asset he was before that injury - my Blackburn Rovers played against Millwall last year and he was solid on the day, I'm looking forward to having him with us.

"Right now if I was talk about a return time I'd say during the World Cup break, and let's hope that he's available for when his former club come to the Stadium of Light for that first game back."

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard

Sunderland hope that Ballard will join Ross Stewart in giving the squad a stronger look after the World Cup break, with Aji Alese also aiming to return then following his ankle injury in midweek.