"We've had about twelve corners today and I think Danny Batth has got his head on about ten of them," said Lions boss Gary Rowett following his side’s disappointing afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

According to Wyscout, Batth won 10 of his 14 aerial duels against Millwall, while he also cleared a first-half effort off the line to deny Tom Bradshaw when the game was goalless.

The centre-back’s importance can’t be underestimated.

Danny Batth playing for Sunderland in the Championship.

While Sunderland have tried to invest in youth during recent transfer windows, the signing of Batth could prove to be one of their most important acquisitions.

Choosing Sunderland

This time last year, while they were in the League One promotion mix under Lee Johnson, it was clear the Black Cats needed more defensive solidity.

Too much reliance had been placed on Manchester City teenager Callum Doyle in the first half of the campaign, while West Ham loanee Frederik Alves returned to his parent club in January.

Sunderland players celebrate after scoring in the play-off final at Wembley.

At 31 Batth was above the age Sunderland would ideally like to invest in, yet winning promotion from the third tier was the number one priority.

Johnson had tried to sign Batth twice before while in charge of Bristol City so was well aware of the player’s attributes and situation at Stoke.

The central defender had been playing regularly at the bet365 Stadium, yet The Potters were trying to save money on wages to meet financial fair play regulations.

As someone who joined the club in 2019 following Stoke’s relegation from the Premier League, when there was the security of parachute payments, Batth was one of the higher earners and therefore allowed to leave.

Danny Batth playing for Sunderland at Stoke City. Picture by FRANK REID

A perfect fit then? Well Sunderland had competition.

Promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday made an offer for the central defender, while there was interest from Championship clubs.

"I don't think we made the highest financial offer for him," admitted Johnson after Batth instead signed an 18-month contract on Wearside. “I think that shows the quality of the man and that he has bought into the project as much as trying to secure his and his family's future.

"He was keen to come here and we have to respect the board for pushing the boat out."

A tough start

Unfortunately for Johnson he wasn’t able to see the transfer come to fruition.

Batth scored an own goal in his second Sunderland appearance during a chastening 6-0 defeat at Bolton, which saw Johnson sacked a day later.

The defender then started just two of the Black Cats’ next ten games due to an ankle injury, with the club’s season veering off track before Alex Neil’s appointment in February.

Yet Batth’s work behind the scenes eventually paid off as he was recalled for a 1-0 win over Gillingham in April.

“Dan is one of the ones I talk about that has been selfless," said Neil when discussing the defender’s return to the side.

“I explained to him why I did it and why we are doing it in the next game and explained how he's going to be important in future games.

"He’s kept his head down and worked his socks off. Absolutely brilliant, fantastic attitude and fantastic professional."

Batth then started Sunderland’s last six games of the 2021/22 campaign, forming a robust centre-back partnership with Bailey Wright.

That run of matches included the two play-off semi-final fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday, his former club who had tried to re-sign him just a few months earlier.

After coming through that emotionally-charged tie, Batth was a dominant figure as Sunderland beat Wycombe 2-0 in the final at Wembley.

The next challenge was to step back up to the Championship after four years in the league below.

Stepping up to the Championship

With over 250 second-tier appearances under his belt for clubs such as Wolves, Stoke and Middlesbrough, Batth knew the division well and has emerged as a crucial player this term.

The 32-year-old is the only outfield member of Sunderland’s squad who has started every league game this season. His influence in the dressing room is also clear.

“I think first and foremost he’s a great person and a good bloke," said Wright when asked about his defensive partnership with Batth last month. “He’s an honest character and someone you’d take to war with you. You’d 100 per cent want him on your side.

“Playing alongside him we talk, we see the game similar and we compliment each other in many ways in the way we talk and try and control those in front of us.”

Batth also appears to know his strengths and limitations, with his 6 ft 3 frame allowing him to win 70.4% of his defensive duels so far this season.

His passes are often kept short and simple, meaning has a pass completion rate of 85.4%, while Luke O’Nien’s switch to a centre-back position has complimented Batth’s strapping game.

“Danny Batth needs a special mention, I think,” said Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray after the win over Millwall.

“Against such a potent team with set plays and how many first contacts they win, it was amazing how dominant he was. I think about 63% of their goals come from set plays and that shows you how important Danny was for us, and how amazing a job he did for us.”

With less than a year left on his contract, Sunderland will have to decide whether to offer Batth new terms this summer.