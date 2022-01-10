The contract dilemma that will soon face Sunderland and Lynden Gooch explained - as Lee Johnson discusses superb form

This told you a lot about his game, his energy and the sheer relentlessness of his running at opposition defenders.

In the early stages of the contest it looked like one of those days where it just might not fall for him.

But by the end he arguably should have won his team a penalty, had produced an excellent cross from which Ross Stewart should have scored, before teeing him up for what looked like a priceless winner.

Injuries and COVID-19 have slimmed Lee Johnson's options but there is no doubt that Gooch is back at the heart of this side; an integral player.

The season started with what Johnson described as the 'best I've seen Lynden play' against Wigan Athletic, but it has taken time to get back to that level.

The 26-year-old thrived as Sunderland switched to a lopsided back three in an unusual wing back role in which he was given the licence to press high, and has continued that in moving to a more familiar wing role.

For Johnson, the return to form is explained relatively simply.

It's conditioning and from there, confidence.

"I really like him as a guy and as a footballer," he told The Echo after the win over Doncaster Rovers.

"His versatility speaks for himself and he always does a job for us, always that 7/10.

"I think he'll have been disappointed with his goal and assist tally earlier in the season but he'd also been really unlucky, he'd hit the bar a couple of times and players had missed sitters from deliveries that he'd put in. I know those numbers were bugging him.

"He'd probably taken a bit of unfair criticism given that that he always puts in an honest performance and is a talented player.

"We've tried to be flexible and adapt our shape to bring out the best in him and I think it\s shown, he's done a great job offensively and defensively.

"If you look at Alex Pritchard's goal at Doncaster, I know it was given as an own goal but I'd give it to him, he's astute enough to drive into the backline and cause them a lot of disruption.

"That's what i think you get with Lynden, you get that spearhead in terms of the movement and the hustle that he gives you.

"He's fit now, and that's massive.

"The first game against Sheffield Wednesday he was quite upset, took a bit of stick, but we managed to talk him round and get him in a positive mindset again.

"He's now fully fit, and he wasn't then. Conditioning is such a key part of any player's form and you see that now with Pritchard, for example, it allows them to go and show what they're capable of in terms of their football ability."

Gooch has that in abundance and just as important is his versatility.

He can play off the striker, off either flank, at wing back, or even at full back. If needed, he could easily slot into midfield.

In an era where scheduling means injuries are inevitable and COVID-19 disruption only ever just around the corner, that is a priceless commodity for a head coach.

It does leave Sunderland, and more specifically Gooch and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, with a dilemma all the same.

Gooch now has six months left on his contract, and that the club could envisage him playing a part in its long-term development is obvious.

He is coming into his prime years, consistently produces a decent goal and assist output, is renowned for his exemplary work ethic off the pitch, and has already featured at the level above.

Renewals are exclusively Speakman's domain, and he would no doubt share Johnson's assessment that Gooch is playing his way towards a future at the club.

"As you know I can only make recommendations, it's a different set up to clubs I've worked at before," Johnson told The Echo.

"Obviously you advise, and while we're successful and teams are playing well, players give themselves every opportunity to stay at the club if that's what they want."

As it stands, Sunderland are yet to offer Gooch (or any of the other players out of contract) a deal and so at this stage, his thoughts on the matter are moot.

Speaking last week, Speakman told The Echo that while it was not necessarily the case that deals would only be offered at the end of the season, he was clear that he would not rush into making offers.

Speakman was not referring to Gooch specifically but the point was that the right offer would be made at the right time.

Clearly a number of issues can come into that, namely January recruitment and summer targets, budget (in which promotion or otherwise will play a factor) and on-field performance.

What we can say with some degree of certainty is that if Gooch continues to perform at his current level between now and the end of the season, the Black Cats will almost certainly offer him fresh terms.

The risk is by that point, the attacking midfielder might be in a position where he has a major career decision to make.

Gooch is durable and versatile, with almost 200 career appearances already under his belt.

And though his end product is an area Johnson has previously said he could improve in terms of stepping up to Championship level, that he already has 25 career goals (and four more assists) speaks to his quality.

That tally might be well be higher had he been given a longer run in his favoured number ten role (or at least what was once his favoured role).

In short, you can guarantee that given his best years are still ahead of him, clubs in the Championship and perhaps further afield will be tracking his progress very closely.

The 26-year-old will no doubt retain aspirations both at club and international level, even he is settled in the area and his affection for the club deep.

So while understandable to a degree, in letting the contract run to this point, Sunderland have left themselves in a position of some vulnerability.

It is fair to say that when Gooch signed his last long-term deal, midway through the first season at this level, all involved would have expected him to be playing for a Sunderland side in the Championship by now.

For now, his form is giving both player and club the best possible chance of achieving an overdue promotion that would leave all parties in a position to achieve their long-term goals.

Given his habit of scoring big goals at key times, there is no doubt that he is a player with a key part to play in the final push for the top two.

Sunderland will then hope they are in the best position possible to to pitch that extending his long association with the club is the right move for his wider career ambitions.

