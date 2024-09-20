Sunderland face Middlesbrough on Saturday as they look to bounce back quickly from their first defeat of the league season against Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Michael Carrick’s sit tenth in the early Championship table but are within two points of the play-offs and are widely expected to challenge for promotion this season. It is one of, if not the biggest, tests that Regis Le Bris and his team have faced so far this season. Both teams are facing some significant injury concerns, so here we run you through all the confirmed team news ahead of the game....