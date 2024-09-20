Sunderland face Middlesbrough on Saturday as they look to bounce back quickly from their first defeat of the league season against Plymouth Argyle last weekend.
Michael Carrick’s sit tenth in the early Championship table but are within two points of the play-offs and are widely expected to challenge for promotion this season. It is one of, if not the biggest, tests that Regis Le Bris and his team have faced so far this season. Both teams are facing some significant injury concerns, so here we run you through all the confirmed team news ahead of the game....
1. Dan Ballard - available
Ballard had to be helped off the pitch on Saturday after falling heavily winning a header just before half time but Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that he would be available this weekend - a big boost for the Black Cats. | Getty Images
2. Alan Browne - out
Browne has been ruled out the game with a knee injury, though he should be back next week and so the problem is not as bad as first feared. Still a huge blow for Sunderland as he'd have had a big part to play either starting or from the bench. | Ian Horrocks
3. Riley McGree - back available
Has been injured of late but returned to the squad as an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Preston at the weekend. Should therefore be able to play some part in this fixture, one he has a good record in with a couple of big goals. | Getty Images
4. Rav van den Berg - doubt, could return
A superb defender with a huge future and who is attracting admiring glances from the top tier. Has been absent of late but Carrick has hinted that he is close to returning. Boro boss kept his cards close to his chest on Thursday and while it seems unlikely he'll be back from the start on Saturday, he hasn't ruled it out. | Getty Images
