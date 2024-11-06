Sunderland are back in action on Wednesday night as they take on Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End at Deepdale.
Both bosses have a number of injury concerns to contend with ahead of the game and some tricky selection decisions to make. Here’s all the confirmed team and injury news so far..
1. Jobe Bellingham - available
Bellingham missed the 2-2 draw with Watford due to an ankle injury but the issue is not serious and Sunderland are confident that he'll be fit to return on Wednesday night. | Getty Images
2. Amari'i Bell - available
Amari'i Bell missed Luton's last game with a hamstring injury but is available for the trip to Sunderland. Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Isaiah Jones - available
Jones signed for Luton from Middlesbrough in January. Despite missing their last game for personal reasons, he is expected to be available for this game. | Getty Images
4. Alan Browne - out
Browne has had a long recovery from a broken bone is his leg but after a week of full training, he's back in contention. Unlikely to play in this game as Sunderland opted to let him top up his match fitness in the U21s on Tuesday night. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire