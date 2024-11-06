The confirmed Sunderland and Preston North End team and injury news with 12 ruled out - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST

Sunderland are back in Championship action when they travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Tuesday night

Sunderland are back in action on Wednesday night as they take on Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End at Deepdale.

Both bosses have a number of injury concerns to contend with ahead of the game and some tricky selection decisions to make. Here’s all the confirmed team and injury news so far..

Bellingham missed the 2-2 draw with Watford due to an ankle injury but the issue is not serious and Sunderland are confident that he'll be fit to return on Wednesday night.

1. Jobe Bellingham - available

Bellingham missed the 2-2 draw with Watford due to an ankle injury but the issue is not serious and Sunderland are confident that he'll be fit to return on Wednesday night.

Amari'i Bell missed Luton's last game with a hamstring injury but is available for the trip to Sunderland.

2. Amari'i Bell - available

Amari'i Bell missed Luton's last game with a hamstring injury but is available for the trip to Sunderland. Photo: Alex Pantling

Jones signed for Luton from Middlesbrough in January. Despite missing their last game for personal reasons, he is expected to be available for this game.

3. Isaiah Jones - available

Jones signed for Luton from Middlesbrough in January. Despite missing their last game for personal reasons, he is expected to be available for this game. | Getty Images

Browne has had a long recovery from a broken bone is his leg but after a week of full training, he's back in contention. Unlikely to play in this game as Sunderland opted to let him top up his match fitness in the U21s on Tuesday night.

4. Alan Browne - out

Browne has had a long recovery from a broken bone is his leg but after a week of full training, he's back in contention. Unlikely to play in this game as Sunderland opted to let him top up his match fitness in the U21s on Tuesday night. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

