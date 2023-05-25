The clear transfer priorities for Sunderland AFC this summer explained and assessed

With a successful first campaign back at Championship level concluded, attentions are turning to a big summer of recruitment for Sunderland.

So what are the key priorities at this early stage? We take a closer look...

STRIKER - x2

Joe Gelhardt's return to Leeds United leaves Ross Stewart as the only senior striker at Sunderland. And at this stage, there is still some doubt as to whether he will be fully fit for the start of the season and as to whether his contractual status will invite interest from elsewhere this summer.

One of the few frustrations with Sunderland's recruitment policy in recent times is that Stewart is the last striker to arrive for a fee, and that the long-term succession planning deployed in other areas of the squad hasn't happened here. Sunderland did come close to signing Andras Nemeth in January, but he ultimately opted for a move to HSV Hamburg. The club may well utilise the loan market to help build that depth for next season, but adding long-term assets up front is a must.

A new contract for Stewart remains an ideal outcome, but there are no indications at this stage that the impasse which has gone on for a year or so is any closer to being resolved.

ANOTHER HOLDING MIDFIELDER

Evans is highly unlikely to be fit for the start of the new season and while Dan Neil has now shown he is more than capable of playing the holding midfield role, there is a strong argument for adding more cover.

Sunderland are well stocked in central midfield and particularly if Jobe Bellingham does arrive as expected, but their options are predominantly players who want drive forward and make an impact in the opposition half.

Adding a player of Evans' ilk would also give Mowbray the option to deploy Neil further forward on occasions, if required.

REPLACING AMAD

Sunderland have four wingers under contract for next season and so in theory, they are already prepared for Amad's departure.

However, neither Isaac Lijadhi nor Jewison Bennette have started regularly in the Championship this season and Amad's major contributions over the course of the season were vital to Sunderland's success.

Sunderland understandably don't want to be dependent on loan deals, but they are now a hugely attractive destination - offering to young players not just regular minutes but an environment that replicates the pressure of playing for a big Premier League club. It's an avenue they will have to consider.

DEFENSIVE DEPTH?

Luke O'Nien's form at centre half during the second half of the season means Mowbray will almost certainly use him there next season, and so generally there a good options and depth for the head coach when everyone is fit.

He has already said, however, that he wants to add more competition in the heart of defence. Bailey Wright's long-term future is uncertain after his loan to Rotherham United and Mowbray believes that January addition Joe Anderson might need a loan move.