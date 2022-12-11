The Black Cats are aiming to consolidate in the Championship this season but their 3-0 win over Millwall took them to within one point of the play-off places after 21 games.

While Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has said publicly that 'you can never say no to promotion', Mowbray believes the hierarchy will not deviate from their plan for gradual growth.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman told the recent supporter collective meeting that after a period of busy transfer windows the club would be 'specific' in adding depth to the first-team group next month. Louis-Dreyfus has said that there will be funds to invest as he tries to grow the value of the squad over time.

Mowbray discussed the club's ambitions, and the upcoming transfer window, ahead of the upcoming clash with West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Monday night.

"What's really good is that we have got a plan," Mowbray said.

"If we're going to stick to the plan, we shouldn't expect that we're going to be spending millions in January because we are doing OK and we are only a point off this or a point off that.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"The plan is to grow this club, to keep putting talent in the club, to grow the young players and give them the opportunity to play and see where we get to in 18 months or two years.

"What interests me is what happens if this team keeps doing really well?

"What if in April we are in the top six - are we going for it, or are we bringing some younger players in to give them experience? I'm not sure.

"What I am is on board with the ownership. To have a plan is good, because I've been at football clubs where there is no plan and the manager is in charge and then when the manager wants to grow the team and says we need to improve this position and this position because we can't get to the top six with these players, you are told 'sorry, there's no money'.

"All you can then say is 'OK then, don't moan if we stay in midtable and just keep going'.

"But at this football club there is a very definitive plan of trying to grow the club, and if we do that and get it right - so if the young players that came in three months ago become established and become integral to the team - I think that's progress.

"And then if there's another crop coming underneath, we can keep growing from the bottom. But I don't know the answer to the question 'if we are doing really well, are we going to be more ambitious?' Probably not. I think we'll stick to the plan and see how the games go.

"As long as the team is moving forward, I'm fine with it.

"If someone wants to give me £50m and expects promotion in the second half of the season and you have to buy really, really, top players, then that's one way of doing it.

"If we're going to grow it and bring in some really young talent, we are on a journey and we have to take the days like Cardiff City at home on the chin. They will happen along the way. As long as we can compete in every game and can feel that we are not out of our depth, that's what matters.

"If we took this team and put it in the Premier League and we were playing Liverpool away, there's a high percentage chance we won't win! Salah would probably score two and Diaz would bend one into the top corner, or whatever. Good, top, international footballers who cost £80m can do that to you.

"The balance looks alright to me at the moment, this group of young players allied to the Corry Evans and the Danny Batths and Alex Pritchards, are gelling pretty well.

"If the plan is to grow it incrementally, I'm on board. I like my conversations with the owners and with Kristjaan. I'm not stamping my feet, I'm not sitting here getting frustrated and angry because we should be getting promotion.

"I understand that it is probably best for a club that has just come out of League One to grow the team so that when we do get to the Premier League, it's not a case of changing 15 players because they aren't good enough, it's about adding two or three who are real high quality with experience who can help the team get through what would be a difficult season."

Mowbray has already said that as well as adding depth to some key positions within the squad next month, a key part of the January strategy would be finding loan moves for some of the youngsters who are currently struggling for game time but could be key players next season.

