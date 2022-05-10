The clear dressing room message that emerged after Sunderland's impressive Sheffield Wednesday win

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Roberts scored in stoppage time at Hillsborough to level the scores on the night, and send the Black Cats through 2-1 on aggregate.

Sunderland will now face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on May 21st as they seek to secure promotion from League One at the fourth attempt.

Bailey Wright, outstanding in both legs, spoke to Sky Sports afterwards and said that the dressing room knows the main task still lies ahead for the Black Cats.

Ross Stewart applauds the Sunderland fans at Wembley

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“First and foremost, Sheffield Wednesday gave us a right good game over the two legs and unfortunately there always to be a loser in these games,” Wright said.

“We’ve got ourselves in the final, we’ve put bodies on the line, and then we’ve got the lads with that quality that punish teams.

“We weren’t able to keep a clean sheet but we did create a platform for these lads to go and win us the game, they’re big-game players.

“I’m delighted for everyone, the fans that have turned out for us, we had incredible support on Friday and here again, it goes to show the size of the club.

“But this is by no means job done, we’ve got a long way to go yet.”

Wright opened up on Alex Neil’s impact, as the club extended their unbeaten run to fifteen games.

“The manager’s results speak for themselves really,” Wright said.

“He’s brought a culture, a real tactical side to our game. We’ve got players with a bit of everything, players with quality and players who can dig in.

“He works so hard, and leaves absolutely nothing untouched.

“He’ll have us well prepared [for the final] because the main job is to be done still.”

Ross Stewart, who scored the crucial goal in the first leg at the Stadium of Light, said that watching Wycombe’s impressive aggregate win over MK Dons underlined how much work is still to be done.

Sunderland celebrated their win with the 2,000 travelling fans before heading off a short period of rest and recovery.

The Scot said that attention would quickly turn to the play-off final and the threat posed by Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

“We knew coming here it was going to be a tough game, the opposite of Friday,” Stewart told Sky Sports.

“I thought the lads showed tremendous togetherness, we stuck at it after the goal. To score a late winner, there’s no better feeling than that.

“We realise having watched them over the two legs how tough a game it’s going to be.

“We’ll rest up well and the gaffer will I’m sure have us prepared well.

“It’s one game now, we’ve done excellent over these two legs but it doesn’t really matter, we’ve got to go and try to take care of the job.

“We’ll enjoy tonight, but we’re well aware that the job’s not done.