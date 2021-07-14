The City Group links that could help Sunderland in defender pursuit

The Black Cats need to strengthen their defensive options, with Dion Sanderson returning to Wolves after his hugely successful loan spell last season.

Doyle has impressed in City's youth sides of late and one potential boost for the club is Lee Johnson s strong relationship with the City Group.

Speaking earlier this year on the #SAFCUnfiltered podcast, Johnson revealed the influence that City's parent company has had on his career to date.

Lee Johnson is looking to strengthen his Sunderland squad

"Man City have been excellent with me, ever since my time at Oldham," he explained.

"I've always been close to the City Group, I went to New York and I've been offered a couple of roles there in the past.

"I've had partnerships with coaches, where I've gone in to watch them work and they've come in to watch me work, etc.

"Those things have been fantastic for my development and really valuable for the clubs I've been at."

Sunderland's new regime is operating recruitment on a colloborative basis, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman and Head of Recruitment Stuart Harvey influential figures.

Johnson nevertheless has the final say on additions in his role as head coach, and has spoken earlier this summer of his role in speaking to potential new recruits about the playing philosophy and their role within it.

Johnson used the loan market effectively when in charge at Bristol City, with Tammy Abraham one high-profile example of a player who thrived at Ashton Gate.

