Aside from Corry Evans (31) and Alex Pritchard (28) all of the Black Cats’ signings were under the age of 24, while the profile of clubs they were doing business with was also intriguing.

There were arrivals from Premier League clubs Manchester City, Tottenham, West Ham, Everton and Leeds, as well as German champions Bayern Munich.

It came after understandable concerns about the lack of signings when the season kicked off, particularly with the squad’s shortage of full-backs, but head coach Lee Johnson reiterated the club would wait for the right deals.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Following nine senior departures at the end of the previous campaign there was plenty of rebuilding to do on Wearside. Sunderland had to make the right calls.

Predominantly signing players of a young age, five of whom arrived on loan, represented an approach which carried a lower risk, with any permanent signings, in theory, coming with a resale value.

On the whole, the business Sunderland conducted in the summer has been praised by supporters, yet the quality over quantity approach has left the squad a little light as we reach the midway point of the campaign.

A few months ago Lee Johnson appeared to have at least two strong options in every position, yet long-term injuries to Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Niall Huggins have left the squad short in multiple areas.

Factor in Nathan Broadhead’s hamstring injury at Arsenal, and the squad is also light up front.

Clearly reinforcements are needed if Johnson’s side are to continue their push for promotion, even if they won’t have any cup fixtures for the rest of the campaign.

But while planning has taken place to identify targets over recent months, Sunderland won’t have the time they enjoyed in the summer.

Players’ statuses at their current clubs are also likely to change due to the rise of Covid-19 cases and uncertainty across the leagues.

Someone who was on the fringes of a top-tier side, for example, may suddenly be needed if others become unavailable.

Clubs will be reluctant to let players leave unless they are sure they have suitable cover. The type of players Sunderland were looking at in the summer, are likely to be bumped up the pecking order.

If the Black Cats do continue to try and sign players from higher-league sides, it’s also likely they will be looking at players who haven’t played much in the first half of the campaign.

Like all bosses, Johnson will be looking for assets who can hit the ground running, yet they aren’t easy to find at this time of year.

Last season Sunderland managed to acquire the services of Ross Stewart from Ross County in January, and the striker looks like a great addition now.

Yet Stewart was still recovering from a hamstring issue when he arrived on Wearside 12 months ago and took time to settle.

Sunderland’s loan options will also be limited compared to the summer, as they will be keen to keep Callum Doyle, Thorben Hoffmann, Broadhead and Leon Dajaku.

With only five loan places available in a matchday squad, Johnson won’t want too many temporary additions.

Still, with multiple long-term injury setbacks to contend with, Sunderland’s need for new signings has increased.

