Sunderland announced that head coach Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate following the Bolton game
Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club.
Sunderland have since lost to Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.
"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.
“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”
Roy Keane has been the frontrunner for days but that deal is now dead.
Here, we take a look at the names in the frame to replace Johnson at Sunderland following the Keane news:
