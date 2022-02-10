Sunderland announced that head coach Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate following the Bolton game

Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club.

Sunderland have since lost to Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.

“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”

Roy Keane has been the frontrunner for days but that deal is now dead.

Here, we take a look at the names in the frame to replace Johnson at Sunderland following the Keane news:

1. Neil Warnock The former Middlesbrough man has joked that he'd like a short-term final job until the end of the season. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA Photo Sales

2. Alex Neil Alex Neil is out of work having left Preston North End in March 2021 and is said to be in advanced talks with Sunderland, Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Danny Cowley The Portsmouth coach would likely fit the bill in terms of slotting into the structure already in place at the Academy of Light but a deal is probably unlikely given his current employment status. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Grant McCann Sunderland have spoken to Grant McCann who has plenty of League One experience and know-how. McCann was sacked by the Hull City earlier this month following a takeover by a Turkish consortium. At the time the club were sitting in 19th position, ten points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Photo Sales