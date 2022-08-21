The brilliant photos of Sunderland fans celebrating win against Stoke City - can you spot anyone you know?
Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke City in front of another strong away following.
After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.
Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.
The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
