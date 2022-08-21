News you can trust since 1873
The brilliant photos of Sunderland fans celebrating win against Stoke City - can you spot anyone you know?

Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke City in front of another strong away following.

By James Copley
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:00 pm

After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.

The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Celebrations!

Sunderland won 1-0 in the Championship against Stoke City

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Ha'way!

Sunderland fans at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Photo: Frank Reid

3. That winning feeling

The away end at the Bet365 Stadium

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland take over...

Ross Stewart netted the only goal of the game against Stoke

Photo: Frank Reid

