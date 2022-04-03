Sunderland's persistence finally paid off when substitute Nathan Broadhead beat the otherwise excellent Jack Tucker to an inch-perfect cross from Elliot Embleton, lifting the Black Cats back into the play-off places with six games to go.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Ha'way! A Sunderland fan watches on at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. A win for Sunderland! Taking in the scenes at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. A win for Alex Neil Sunderland left it late against Gillingham in League One. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Watching the game Watching the game at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales