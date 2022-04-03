Loading...
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

The brilliant photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light as Black Cats leave it late against Gillingham

The Black Cats defeated Gillingham yesterday in League One

By James Copley
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 11:54 am

Sunderland's persistence finally paid off when substitute Nathan Broadhead beat the otherwise excellent Jack Tucker to an inch-perfect cross from Elliot Embleton, lifting the Black Cats back into the play-off places with six games to go.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Ha'way!

A Sunderland fan watches on at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. A win for Sunderland!

Taking in the scenes at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. A win for Alex Neil

Sunderland left it late against Gillingham in League One.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Watching the game

Watching the game at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

