Sunderland's persistence finally paid off when substitute Nathan Broadhead beat the otherwise excellent Jack Tucker to an inch-perfect cross from Elliot Embleton, lifting the Black Cats back into the play-off places with six games to go.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor