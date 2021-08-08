The Black Cats fell behind in the League One opener after a Gwion Edwards goal in the 15th minute.

But it took Sunderland just two minutes to level the scores when Aiden McGeady dispatched his penalty in front of the Roker End following a foul in the box on Ross Stewart.

And the striker netted what turned out to be the winner in the second half when the tall Scot headed home Elliot Embleton’s corner.

After the game, Lee Johnson stated Corry Evans demonstrated the maturity that led the Black Cats' coach to name him as team captain on Saturday afternoon.

Johnson said the Northern Ireland international would be a 'very important' player for the club this year.

"He's going to be one that leads by example," Johnson said.

"He's not going to be a Gary Wackett from Mike Bassett, headbutting the wall before we go out, and I wouldn't mind one of them by the way.

"But he's very steady, and I think at a club like this, we've talked a lot about flattening the waves.

"Corry epitomises that, he's very calm, an established international.

"His way of leading is going to very important for us this year."

Here, though, we take a look at the best fan photos as Sunderland took on Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

