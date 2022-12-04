Sunderland moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Millwall in front of a passionate crowd at the Stadium of Light.

After a goalless first half, the Black Cats took the lead when Alex Pritchard’s low cross was flicked on by Ellis Simms and Amad converted at the back post.

Pritchard then doubled his side’s lead when he controlled Lynden Gooch’s cross and beat goalkeeper George Long with a low strike, before Ellis Simms added a third in stoppage time.

The result moves Mowbray’s side up to 10th in the table, one point off a play-off place. Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans on Saturday courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

1. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans watch Tony Mowbray's men defeat Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship to move just one point away from the top-six spots with goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans watch Tony Mowbray's men defeat Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship to move just one point away from the top-six spots with goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans watch Tony Mowbray's men defeat Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship to move just one point away from the top-six spots with goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans watch Tony Mowbray's men defeat Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship to move just one point away from the top-six spots with goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales