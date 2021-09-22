The brilliant archive photos of ex-Sunderland, Derby and Nottingham Forest icon Brian Clough
Brian Clough was a popular goal machine for Sunderland before a career-ending clash with Bury goalkeeper Chris Harker ended his playing days prematurely.
A North East legend, Clough Clough played for Billingham Synthonia before his national service in the RAF between 1953 and 1955. Following this, he became a prolific striker for his hometown club Middlesbrough scoring 204 goals in 222 league matches.
He then netted 54 goals in 61 starts for Sunderland before injury cut short his career.
Indeed, on this day (September 22nd), Clough netted a hat-trick against Southampton for Sunderland.
And to celebrate his career at Roker Park as a player and his impact on the footballing world as a manager, we’ve delved into the archives to pick out some of our favourite Cloghie photos.
Clough went on to win the First Division title with Derby County and Nottingham Forest, becoming the first man to do so with two different clubs.
The former Leeds United manager then won not one but two European Cups with Forest alongside a European Super Cup and five League Cups.