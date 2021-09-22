Sunderland fans will love these photos of Old Big 'Ead!

A North East legend, Clough Clough played for Billingham Synthonia before his national service in the RAF between 1953 and 1955. Following this, he became a prolific striker for his hometown club Middlesbrough scoring 204 goals in 222 league matches.

He then netted 54 goals in 61 starts for Sunderland before injury cut short his career.

Indeed, on this day (September 22nd), Clough netted a hat-trick against Southampton for Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Clough pictured in 1961 at Roker Park - re-printed in the Sunderland Football Echo on Saturday, September 27, 2008.

And to celebrate his career at Roker Park as a player and his impact on the footballing world as a manager, we’ve delved into the archives to pick out some of our favourite Cloghie photos.

Clough went on to win the First Division title with Derby County and Nottingham Forest, becoming the first man to do so with two different clubs.

The former Leeds United manager then won not one but two European Cups with Forest alongside a European Super Cup and five League Cups.

Brian Clough for action with Sunderland in 1962.

Brian Clough in training as a Sunderland player.

Brian Clough jokingly poses for the Sunderland AFC team photo with a pipe. (Fourth from the right, middle row)

Sunderland players George Herd and Brian Clough have fun during training in 1965.

Brian Clough arrives as Leeds United's manager arrives at Elland Road.

Brian Clough arriving at the Football Association headquarters in London for a disciplinary hearing following an incident between Billy Bremner and Kevin Keegan in the Charity Shield.

Brian Clough as his 44-day stint at Elland Road comes to an end.

From left to right, Craig Bromfield, Brian Clough and brother Aaron Bromfield at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on their first-ever visit.

Trevor and Helen Francis with Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough in 1979.

Brian Clough visits Alfreton Library in 1982.

Brian Clough with the European Cup, which he won twice with Nottingham Forest.

Brian Clough during his final days at Nottingham Forest in 1993.