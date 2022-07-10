The bizarre and brilliant pictures as Sunderland impress in abandoned Rangers friendly

Alex Neil’s side were hugely impressive in the first half against Rangers, taking a well deserved lead when Luke O’Nien scored form a corner midway through the half.

The Black Cats had the better of the chances and were hoping to kick on in the second half when, just as the players were about to restart the contest, there was a total power cut in the ground.

Both teams had hoped to restart but after a delay of around 45 minutes, a decision was taken that it would not be safe for the players to restart even if the floodlights were to come back on.

By the time they did, we were deep into the night in Albufeira and it was clear the right call had been taken.

Neil was thrilled with his team’s efforts through that first half, even if the abandonment was frustrating and has left him with something of a headache as to how he manages both the coming days and the friendly with AS Roma on Wednesday morning.

The head coach had planned to give his players 60 or 90 minutes last night, before making significant changes for that Roma game.

Still, there were encouraging signs from the football we did play, and it was also a good chance for travelling fans to see the players and bask in that Wembley glow a little longer.

You can see the best pictures from the night here...

Alex Neil was given a raptorous reception by supporters - who sang his name throughout. He's made a big impression in a short time on Wearside

Sunderland fans have a new song for Bailey, to the tune of KC and the SUnshine band. It got a very loud and regular airing here, and he spent a long time chatting with fans during the warm up. Having arrived back late following international commitments, he wasn't quite ready to feature last night. That should change fairly soon

Dan Ballard made a strong first impression. Tidy on the ball and good in the air, he also made one crunching tackle on Scott Wright just when it looked as if the winger was going to shoot and score for Rangers.