he Black Cats reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night after Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put the Black Cats 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.

But how does this tie compare to previous matches and is this the biggest League One play-off semi-final over two legs in terms of attendance in the history of the third tier?

Here, the Sunderland Echo crunch the numbers:

1. Oldham vs QPR (2003) League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 29353

2. Swansea-Brentford (2006) League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 29712

3. Huddersfield Town-Millwall (2010) League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 30117

4. Bolton-Notts County (1990) League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 30308