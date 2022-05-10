he Black Cats reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night after Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put the Black Cats 2-1 ahead on aggregate.
It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.
But how does this tie compare to previous matches and is this the biggest League One play-off semi-final over two legs in terms of attendance in the history of the third tier?
Here, the Sunderland Echo crunch the numbers: