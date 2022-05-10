Loading...
The biggest League One play-off fixture ever with 77,702 fans: How Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday now compare to Leeds United and Millwall

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday squared off in the League One play-off semi-finals recently

By James Copley
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 12:01 pm

he Black Cats reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night after Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put the Black Cats 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.

But how does this tie compare to previous matches and is this the biggest League One play-off semi-final over two legs in terms of attendance in the history of the third tier?

Here, the Sunderland Echo crunch the numbers:

1. Oldham vs QPR (2003)

League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 29353

2. Swansea-Brentford (2006)

League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 29712

3. Huddersfield Town-Millwall (2010)

League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 30117

4. Bolton-Notts County (1990)

League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 30308

