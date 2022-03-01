The best Sunderland XI available to Alex Neil for play-off push - according to our player ratings

1. GK - ANTHONY PATTERSON

Neil has kept faith with Anthony Patterson since his arrival and was rewarded with an excellent display against Wigan. He has steadily improved since returning from his loan at Notts County and that is reflected in him having the best rating (6.3) of the three goalkeepers, though there is very little in it. Thorben Hoffmann (6.1) has showed promise while Lee Burge (6.2) has put in some solid Carabao Cup displays earlier in the season. Patterson is the player in possession for now but competition is significant.

Photo: FRANK REID 2020