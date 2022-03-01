The best Sunderland XI available to Alex Neil for play-off push - according to our player ratings

The 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic represented a significant step forward for Neil, who is still getting to know his squad and establishing a preferred way of playing and getting the best out of the options at his disposal.
So what is his best team?
It’s a difficult question to answer, as he has some young players who have had excellent campaigns, but currently are struggling with fatigue. He also has some very talented senior players currently short of match fitness, and finding the balance is not easy.
To try and find some answers, we’ve calculated the average score of our player ratings from the season so far for each individual player (min. five league games), to see what the most consistent XI from the campaign to date looks like, and who might be able to force their way in...
1. GK - ANTHONY PATTERSON
Neil has kept faith with Anthony Patterson since his arrival and was rewarded with an excellent display against Wigan. He has steadily improved since returning from his loan at Notts County and that is reflected in him having the best rating (6.3) of the three goalkeepers, though there is very little in it. Thorben Hoffmann (6.1) has showed promise while Lee Burge (6.2) has put in some solid Carabao Cup displays earlier in the season. Patterson is the player in possession for now but competition is significant.
Photo: FRANK REID 2020
2. RB - CARL WINCHESTER
Winchester has had an excellent campaign (6.2 average rating) playing almost exclusively out of position, and looks to have overcome a dip in form with a couple of strong performances of late. With Trai Hume being gently introduced to senior football, he will get a lot more games between now and the end of the season. Niall Huggins (7) excelled whenever called upon, but looks unlikely to play much of a part in the rest of the campaign due to a serious back problem.
Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID JPIMEDI
3. CB - BAILEY WRIGHT
Wright has been Sunderland's most consistent central defender (6.1 average ratings) so far this season, and Neil will be desperate to keep him fit throughout the closing stages of the campaign. Tom Flanagan (6) saw his form dip before his departure for Shrewsbury Town, but it was a high-risk move to allow him to leave without landing a replacement.
Photo: FRANK REID 2020
4. CB - CALLUM DOYLE
Doyle (5.9) has been given a well-earned rest by Neil, having shown clear signs of fatigue since the turn of the year. He remains the best option on the left of defence, but Arbenit Xhemajli's superb league debut against Wigan Athletic was very much welcome as a crucial run of fixtures looms.
Photo: FRANK REID 2021