Lee Johnson starting the season as head coach before his sacking in January.
Jermain Defoe then signed amidst rumours Roy Keane could also return to the club, but Alex Neil was the man who eventually took over at the Academy of Light.
Since then, there has been drama regarding the ownership structure at Sunderland after it was revealed that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus did not own the majority of shares with Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald retaining part-ownership of the club.
And now Defoe has left!
But Sunderland fans' passion and support for their team never wavers despite events on and off the field.
Here, we take a look at the best pictures of Sunderland fans supporting their team throughout the season so far courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
