The best 99 brilliant pictures of loyal Sunderland fans away from home this season - photo gallery

Sunderland fans are famous for their loud and proud support of their team away from home!

By James Copley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 10:22 BST

And this season has been no different, with Black Cats taking massive numbers to Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Watford, Stoke City and more!

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans travelling away from home this season with the club now back in the Championship for the first time in four seasons.

Can you spot any pictures of yourself or your friends and family members in our photos? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages… all photos courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

Passionate Sunderland fans cheer the Black Cats on away from home at Birmingham City.

1. Sunderland fans

Passionate Sunderland fans cheer the Black Cats on away from home at Birmingham City. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans show their passion at the end of the game away from home against Hull City.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans show their passion at the end of the game away from home against Hull City. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans away from home against Bradford CIty during pre-season.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans away from home against Bradford CIty during pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans away from home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans away from home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid

