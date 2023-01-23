The best 49 photos of passionate Sunderland fans at Stadium of Light this season - gallery
Sunderland fans always turn up in huge numbers to cheer their team on at the Stadium of Light and often top the Championship attendance charts.
And this season has been no different, with Black Cats fans coming out in force against Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Coventry City, Preston North End, Blackpool and more!
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light this campaign with the club now back in the Championship for the first time in four seasons.
