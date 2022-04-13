Neil has now taken 19 points from his ten games, marking his progress from taking over a side who had lost three games on the bounce and looked to be heading out of the promotion reckoning.
Key to his progress has been a significantly improved defensive record, while he is now beginning to benefit from more depth in attacking areas as players either return from injury or edge towards something close to full match fitness.
There is much work still to be done but the Black Cats are in a far stronger position now than when Neil arrived.
So how has each player fared so far and who have been his key and most trusted performers?
We calculated every player’s average from our weekly player ratings to find out…
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Appearances: 10
Rating: 6.7 Patterson retained his place after Alex Neil’s arrival and over time has come to repay his manager’s faith considerably. He has looked more mature and composed in the command of his box, and though he has benefited greatly from a much improved structure in front of him, there have been a couple of utterly crucial saves along the way.
Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022
2. CALLUM DOYLE
Appearances: 3
Rating: 5 Neil identified Doyle as one of the players who he felt was at significant risk of burnout having been such a regular before his arrival. He has as such had a spell out of the side of late, though the head coach has said he is still very much an option for games when he needs a technically strong player in his backline.
Photo: FRANK REID 2021
3. DENNIS CIRKIN
Appearances: 10
Rating: 5.5 Cirkin was another player Neil felt had been overplayed but the reality was he had little option to keep picking him. So it’s to Cirkin’s immense credit that he has come through a poor run of form and looked very solid of late, particularly on the left of a back three. Will be a stronger player for this campaign.
Photo: FRANK REID 2022
4. BAILEY WRIGHT
Appearances: 10
Rating: 6.1 Has been one of Neil’s crucial players, particularly impressive in helping turn around the team’s poor defensive record away from home. There was one notable error against Fleetwood but otherwise has been consistently strong.
Photo: FRANK REID 2020