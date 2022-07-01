Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in League One during the 2021/22 season, despite The Dons’ relegation from the third tier.

Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town are also keen to sign the highly-rated youngster, yet Wimbledon aren’t prepared to sell him on the cheap this summer.

To find out more, we caught up with AFC Wimbledon reporter Edmund Brack from South London Press to get the inside track on Rudoni’s situation at Plough Lane:

Jack Rudoni scored 12 League One goals for AFC Wimbledon last season. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

What is your understanding of Rudoni’s situation at Wimbledon?

EB: “Jack Rudoni is almost certain to be leaving AFC Wimbledon this summer. While Sunderland and Barnsley registered an interest in him last winter, now seems to be the natural time for the 21-year-old to leave Plough Lane and experience a new league and environment.

“He has a year left on his contract, so it now makes sense for all parties for Rudoni to leave.

What sort of price do the club value him at?

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Jack Rudoni of AFC Wimbledon in action during the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United at Plough Lane on September 04, 2021 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

EB: “I think the club are looking for close to £1million up front. Obviously, the previous bids from Sunderland and Huddersfield included add-ons, but the injection of cash would help the Dons build a squad able to push for promotion from League Two at the first time of asking.

“For a 21-year-old to have played over 100 games of professional football, learnt a lot from playing in relegation battles and handed a platform to add goals to his game without the pressure of becoming reliant on him, the price tag seems fair.

What sort of player is he, and what are his strengths and areas where he could improve?

EB: “He’s a direct player who cultivated a real eye for goal last season. His shooting, jumping, aerial ability, determination to keep going despite being kicked continuously during games and instinct to find himself in the right positions are his strengths.

“To record 12 goals and five assists in League One last season showed just how much he has kicked on.

“In terms of areas where he could improve, just cultivating his decision making. But he is an exciting young talent with lots of room to improve.”

What do you think is his best position?

EB: “He can play anywhere in an attacking midfield role, whether that is on the left, through the middle or on the right. He can play as a second striker too or as a centre midfielder.”

Do you think he’d be a good signing for Sunderland in the Championship?

EB: “Absolutely! He is ready for the next step in his career. He has played for a club where it’s obvious what the fans mean to the football club, and Sunderland is no different in some respects.