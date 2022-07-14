The Absolute Record: Which Sunderland player worked on Hollywood movies, who designed TV sets for Benny Hill show and whose son was a bodyguard for Nelson Mandela?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new must-have book for Sunderland supporters.

A hardback 400 page A4 size official Sunderland AFC book, written by club historian Rob Mason, volume two of the Absolute Record provides an in depth biography of every player to play a competitive game in the history of the club – more than 1,100 players.

More than 300 players have represented Sunderland since the A-Z of Sunderland footballers ‘All The Lads’ was published in 2000.

Mason told the Echo: “The Absolute Record Volume two details the entire careers of all of these players.

"It also provides much additional and corrected information in new biographies of those who played before 2000, as more knowledge has come to light in over two decades since All The Lads was published.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Absolute Record volume two tells you everything you need to know about every Sunderland player from the club’s earliest years of existence right up to the Play-off final of 2022.

"With a foreword by record appearance maker Jim Montgomery this is a book that every Sunderland supporter should have.”

Books ordered by 22 August can have your name (or the name of a person it is a gift for) included in the book.

Mason added: “The first 100 orders will have their books signed by a club legend with 1973 FA Cup hero and England international Dennis Tueart set to sign the first 50.

"The first 100 orders will also find their copy comes with a personalised limited edition sticker so get your copy ordered now!

"As well as the stories of the club’s greats many previously little known or completely unknown tales have been unearthed.

"For instance which Sunderland player worked on Hollywood movies, who designed TV sets for the Benny Hill show, which player turned out for Sunderland in 2018 and has since played for China, which player danced for the company who employed Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel and whose son was a bodyguard for Nelson Mandela?”

Details for each player include; date of birth, birthplace, signing date, first and last game, clubs played for, international honours and detailed account of their career.