The 9 best Championship free agents available to Sunderland this summer - gallery

The summer transfer window opens for EFL clubs on Wednesday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland secured a top-six finish in their first season back in the Championship as they prepare for another competitive campaign in the second tier.

The transfer window officially opens for EFL clubs on Wednesday, although the Black Cats have already announced the signing of Nectar Triantis for an undisclosed fee.

Tony Mowbray will be keen to strengthen his side further in what is poised to be a competitive season after Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League while Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have been promoted from the third tier.

A number of players could be available for nothing this summer, as they come to the end of their respective contracts. Using Transfermarkt’s market value estimations, we have ranked the best nine players from the Championship who are currently set to beomce free agents.

Some players have been linked with moves abroad while others have been offered new contracts at their current clubs - but as things stand these could be the most in-demand players from the second tier who will become free agents next month.

Market value: €16m

1. Ben Brereton Diaz

Market value: €16m

Market value: €2.5m

2. Zak Vyner

Market value: €2.5m

Market value: €2.5m

3. Ryan Manning

Market value: €2.5m

Market value: €2m

4. Britt Assombalonga

Market value: €2m

