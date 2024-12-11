A stoppage-time equaliser from Patrick Roberts helped preserve Sunderland’s unbeaten home record on Tuesday night.

Luke McNally’s second half strike looked to have secured all three points for Bristol City, with Sunderland seemingly running out of inspiration following Tommy Watson’s first-half injury.

Régis Le Bris believed Sunderland deserved their late equaliser against Bristol City but admitted that it had been a frustrating night at the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris felt Tommy Watson’s injury was an important moment in the game, with Sunderland now facing an anxious wait to see how serious the 18-year-old’s issue is. Watson tried to play on after taking a knock challenging for a loose ball midway through the first half, but was experiencing discomfort with both his knee and his ankle.

The Sunderland head coach admitted his side had struggled to deal with Bristol City’s change of shape at half time but felt they deserved to maintain their unbeaten run.

"With Tommy, we don't have a diagnosis so we will have to wait,” Le Bris said. “At the moment, he has a problem both with the ankle and the knee. But we don't know how serious. Luke [O’Nien] was ill, he should be fine for the next game.

"I think we deserved a point. I thought we started well, with a good tempo, we played how we wanted. We had many switches, played into the triangles, created chances. We probably had a lack of bodies in the box to meet the crosses and then also to create counter-pressing opportunities. The first half was positive. The second was different because they changed shape and defended in a different way.

“We expected this could be an option for them but for 15,20 minutes we struggled and were less dominant. They created good situations, not very dangerous - but finally they found a solution after a set play. We had the character to score at the end and I think the equaliser was deserved. But overall we are frustrated because we dominated a lot.

"We missed Tommy, because the wingers are important against this type of defence. It is one of our main strengths to pin [the defence] inside, we can create space or switch the play. And a quick winger, good 1-v-1, can break this kind of defence. We were unlucky with Tommy and we might have to find a solution now."

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans during the game against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light:

