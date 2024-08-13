Much has been made of Sunderland’s transfer activity already this summer. The Black Cats have completed four free swoops since the window opened, bringing in Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore, and Blondy Nna Noukeu without spending a penny on outgoing fees.
Of course, there is still work to be done at the Stadium of Light, with the need for a new striker in particular commanding plenty of attention among supporters and onlookers alike. But while many are fixated on prospective incomings, there could still be a number of Sunderland players who leave Wearside between now and the end of August.
Last week alone, we saw the likes of Elliot Embleton and Jay Matete bid farewell to the Black Cats, joining Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers on permanent and loan deals respectively. The pair add to a cluster of summer departures that also includes Jack Diamond, Ellis Taylor, Nathan Bishop, Alex Bass, Bradley Dack and Corry Evans.
And as the market meanders towards its deadline, it is worth asking which other Sunderland players could be in line for an exit between now and the conclusion of the window. From potential loanees, to out of favour fringe talents, to big name stars who are likely to generate plenty of interest in the coming weeks, we’ve taken a closer look at the Black Cats’ entire squad to determine who could still be shipped out, willingly or otherwise, before the end of August.
Check out our full photo gallery, plus explanations on who might be exit-bound, below.
