Much has been made of Sunderland’s transfer activity already this summer. The Black Cats have completed four free swoops since the window opened, bringing in Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore, and Blondy Nna Noukeu without spending a penny on outgoing fees.

Of course, there is still work to be done at the Stadium of Light, with the need for a new striker in particular commanding plenty of attention among supporters and onlookers alike. But while many are fixated on prospective incomings, there could still be a number of Sunderland players who leave Wearside between now and the end of August.

Last week alone, we saw the likes of Elliot Embleton and Jay Matete bid farewell to the Black Cats, joining Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers on permanent and loan deals respectively. The pair add to a cluster of summer departures that also includes Jack Diamond, Ellis Taylor, Nathan Bishop, Alex Bass, Bradley Dack and Corry Evans.

And as the market meanders towards its deadline, it is worth asking which other Sunderland players could be in line for an exit between now and the conclusion of the window. From potential loanees, to out of favour fringe talents, to big name stars who are likely to generate plenty of interest in the coming weeks, we’ve taken a closer look at the Black Cats’ entire squad to determine who could still be shipped out, willingly or otherwise, before the end of August.

Check out our full photo gallery, plus explanations on who might be exit-bound, below.

1 . Joe Anderson The defender was sent out on loan to Shrewsbury Town last season, and looks to be down the pecking order again at the Stadium of Light this term. Having shown signs of promise in pre-season, another temporary exit during the latter stages of the window would not be the biggest shock in the world.

2 . Timothee Pembele Firmly behind Trai Hume in Regis Le Bris' plans, the Sunderland manager himself has admitted that talks have been held with Pembele over the prospect of a potential loan exit this summer. Whether anything comes to fruition, however, remains to be seen.

3 . Trai Hume Much less likely than others on this list, you would presume, Hume is a player who has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Turkish giants Galatasaray already this summer. The suggestion is that Sunderland will hold out for around £10 million before they consider a sale, and the hope from many on Wearside will be that the club's touted valuation is not tested any further.