The 64 brilliant photos of hardcore Sunderland fans with Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg at open training session - photo gallery

Sunderland trained in front of fans at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.
By James Copley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

The Black Cats kick-off the season against Ipswich Town on August 6 with friendlies against Mallorca at home and Hartlepool United at The Vic to come before.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of hardcore Sunderland fans watching their team work out on the Stadium of Light pitch ahead of the new season.

Sunderland fans in attendance at the club's open training at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season.

1. Sunderland fans and Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland fans in attendance at the club's open training at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season. Photo: James Copley

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in attendance at the club's open training at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in attendance at the club's open training at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in attendance at the club's open training at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season. Photo: Frank Reid

