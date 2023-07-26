The 64 brilliant photos of hardcore Sunderland fans with Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg at open training session - photo gallery
Sunderland trained in front of fans at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.
The Black Cats kick-off the season against Ipswich Town on August 6 with friendlies against Mallorca at home and Hartlepool United at The Vic to come before.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of hardcore Sunderland fans watching their team work out on the Stadium of Light pitch ahead of the new season.
Page 1 of 16