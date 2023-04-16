News you can trust since 1873
The 62 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans as 39,659 watch Birmingham City win - photo gallery

Sunderland came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1 at the Stadium of Light to move into play-off contention with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when George Hall converted a close-range chance for the visitors.

Sunderland responded, though, as Trai Hume equalised on the stroke of half-time, before Amad put his side ahead 15 minutes from the end.

The hosts were forced to hang on in the closing stages after a red card for Dennis Cirkin, but managed to claim all three points.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

