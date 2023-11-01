News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

The 51 well-known famous people who support Sunderland - including TV, radio and film stars: photo gallery

There are a whole host of famous faces who count Sunderland as their football team.
By James Copley
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:

Despite finding fame in Tyneside based show 'Geordie Shore', Charlotte Crosby appears to be a Sunderland fan judging from her historic Twitter posts... which are somewhat unflattering towards a certain Alan Shearer!

1. Charlotte Crosby

Despite finding fame in Tyneside based show 'Geordie Shore', Charlotte Crosby appears to be a Sunderland fan judging from her historic Twitter posts... which are somewhat unflattering towards a certain Alan Shearer! Photo: John Phillips

Photo Sales
Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on.

2. Jordan Pickford

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Keira Ramshaw is Sunderland through and through. The former Black Cats star and captain has just retired from football but remains involved with Mel Reay's set-up at the Academy of Light.

3. Keira Ramshaw

Keira Ramshaw is Sunderland through and through. The former Black Cats star and captain has just retired from football but remains involved with Mel Reay's set-up at the Academy of Light. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Seaham-born Lee Howey made 69 league appearances for Sunderland between 1993 and 1997 and remains well-thought-of amongst Sunderland... his brother, not so much!

4. Lee Howey

Seaham-born Lee Howey made 69 league appearances for Sunderland between 1993 and 1997 and remains well-thought-of amongst Sunderland... his brother, not so much! Photo: UnderTheCosh YouTube

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlack CatsWearside