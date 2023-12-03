News you can trust since 1873
The 51 stunning photos of loyal Sunderland fans in London during 1-1 draw against Millwall - gallery

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 at Millwall – with our cameras in attendance...
By James Copley
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT

The Black Cats fell a goal down just before half-time when Kevin Nisbet turned Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland managed to draw level 12 minutes, though, from time when Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland’s awat following from the day.

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

