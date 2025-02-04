Sunderland produced a stunning comeback to beat Middlesbrough and breathe new life into their automatic promotion hopes in front of a packed away end at the Riverside Stadium

A late own goal from Ryan Giles secured the three points for the Black Cats, after Dan Neil and Wilson Isidor cancelled out an early goal from Delano Burgzorg. Hayden Hackney had restored parity but it was a moment of magic from Enzo Le Fee to carve open the game late on.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before, during and after the game:

