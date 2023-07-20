There are a whole host of famous faces who count Sunderland as their football team.
From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:
1. Jill Scott
The I'm a Celeb winner and former England star used to attend Sunderland matches with her grandfather when she was a child. Photo: Ian Forsyth
2. Jordan Pickford
Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on. Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Alyson Dixon
Sunderland-born Dixoncompeted for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and competed for Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finishing 28th in the women's marathon. Photo: Matt Roberts
4. Bob Murray
Sunderland AFC's former owner and chairman Bob Murray CBE was a boyhood fan of the club he later owned. Photo: Matthew Lewis