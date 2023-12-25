News you can trust since 1873
The 44 notable famous faces who support Sunderland AFC - including football, TV, music and film stars: photo gallery

There are a whole host of famous faces who count Sunderland as their football team.
By James Copley
Published 25th Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT

From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:

The former Rio 2016 Olympic boxer is a big Sunderland fan.

1. Josh Kelly

The former Rio 2016 Olympic boxer is a big Sunderland fan. Photo: Christopher Lee

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on.

2. Jordan Pickford

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on. Photo: Naomi Baker

The I'm a Celeb winner and former England star used to attend Sunderland matches with her grandfather when she was a child.

3. Jill Scott

The I'm a Celeb winner and former England star used to attend Sunderland matches with her grandfather when she was a child. Photo: Ian Forsyth

Sunderland-born Dixoncompeted for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and competed for Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finishing 28th in the women's marathon.

4. Alyson Dixon

Sunderland-born Dixoncompeted for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and competed for Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finishing 28th in the women's marathon. Photo: Matt Roberts

