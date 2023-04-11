News you can trust since 1873
The 43 stunning photos of Sunderland fans as 2,600 watch 1-0 win away at Cardiff City - photo gallery

Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium with our cameras in Wales to capture the best of the action.

By James Copley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 07:31 BST

Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win. Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the game:

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

