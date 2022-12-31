So then, another quiet year following Sunderland AFC is drawing to a close.
Just the three head coaches, one Wembley win, one cryptocurrency group, one genuine Puskas contender award…
It has been an exhilarating 12 months for the club, with some serious lows and truly dizzying highs. A 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic means the club is looking forward with optimism, and so with that in mind let us take you through the funniest, more bizarre and most brilliant images of another dramatic year.
1. A THRILLING START
It was almost the perfect way to start the new year. Sunderland opted against postponing their trip to Wycombe Wanderers after a COVID-19 outbreak, and when Ross Stewart scored a superb breakaway goal with minutes to play he sparked absolute delirium in the away end. The Black Cats couldn't quite hold on as the hosts scored from a last-gasp corner, and it's an interesting game to reflect on now. A young Sunderland side played some wonderful, vibrant football and showed how good they can be - but they lacked the edge needed to see it out. A few weeks later that would feel pretty telling. One notable aspect of this game was that Anthony Patterson returned from his loan at Notts County to play - he never looked back despite this late disappointment.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. MAGUIRE'S RETURN
Chris Maguire's move to Lincoln City ended up being unsuccessful but he of course returned to the Stadium of Light with a hat-trick. He had been lucky to avoid an early red card, and celebrated his first gleefully in front of Lee Johnson. Johnson would be sent off in the closing stages of the game - the first of a chain of events that would lead to his departure.
Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID JPIMEDI
3. BIG DANNY BATTH MAKES HIS ENTRANCE
A 1-0 win over Portsmouth gave Johnson a chance of turning things around and a brilliant debut from Batth was the bedrock of the performance. It would actually take him quite a while to recapture this level of performance but he has been the absolute bedrock of Sunderland's rise in the last eight months - an outstanding signing.
Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022
4. A POINT OF NO RETURN
When the scoreboard tells the story better than an image from the pitch ever can. Sunderland were overrun, outfought and outplayed by a brilliant Bolton side on the day. Johnson admitted afterwards he didn't have the answers and around 36 hours later a statement confirmed his departure. They had taken some real leaps forward in his tenure, and he began the transition to a more proactive and enjoyable style of play with a side packed full of young talent - but there had been far too many days like this and promotion looked too far off.
Photo: Frank Reid