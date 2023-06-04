News you can trust since 1873
The 39 surprising famous faces who support Sunderland AFC - including TV, music and film stars: photo gallery

There are a whole host of famous faces who count Sunderland AFC as their football team.
By James Copley
Published 4th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on.

1. Jordan Pickford

Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on. Photo: Naomi Baker

Sunderland AFC's former owner and chairman Bob Murray CBE was a boyhood fan of the club he later owned.

2. Bob Murray

Sunderland AFC's former owner and chairman Bob Murray CBE was a boyhood fan of the club he later owned. Photo: Matthew Lewis

The Sunderland-born Liverpool captain is a big Black Cats fan having risen through the club's academy. The England international was spotted in the crowd amongst Sunderland supporters as the Wearsiders lost the Capital One Cup final to Manchester City back in 2014.

3. Jordan Henderson

The Sunderland-born Liverpool captain is a big Black Cats fan having risen through the club's academy. The England international was spotted in the crowd amongst Sunderland supporters as the Wearsiders lost the Capital One Cup final to Manchester City back in 2014. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Sunderland-born Billy Hardy is a former bantamweight and featherweight boxing champion. Unfortunately, Hardy never captured a world title but did fight all-time great Prince Naseem Hamed in a high-profile bout.

4. Billy Hardy

Sunderland-born Billy Hardy is a former bantamweight and featherweight boxing champion. Unfortunately, Hardy never captured a world title but did fight all-time great Prince Naseem Hamed in a high-profile bout. Photo: Mark Thompson

