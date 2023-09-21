News you can trust since 1873
The 36 wonderful photos of Sunderland fans as 3,600 away end watch 3-1 Blackburn Rovers win at Ewood Park - gallery

Sunderland recorded their third successive victory after a 3-1 win at Blackburn – and our cameras were at Ewood Park to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:10 BST

After withstanding some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Jack Clarke was fouled in the box and converted from the penalty spot.

Blackburn equalised seven minutes later when Harry Leonard converted Callum Brittain’s cross, yet Sunderland retook the lead courtesy of Dan Neil’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Tony Mowbray’s side then sealed the points when Clarke added a third 12 minutes from time to make it three wins on the spin for Sunderland in the Championship.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans away at Blackburn Rovers and the best snaps of Black Cats players in action courtesy of Chris Fryatt:

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

