Sunderland have had a busy start to the summer transfer window as the countdown continues to their season opener against Ipswich Town next month.

The Black Cats welcome the newly-promoted side to the Stadium of Light on August 6, with the game kicking off at 5pm.

Tony Mowbray's side have already signed Jenson Seelt, Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis and Luis Semedo during this window but more additions could yet be on the way.

A number of talented players remain on the free agent market, with 35 players released by Premier League sides still to sign a contract elsewhere. Would any of these players be realistic targets for Sunderland? Take a look...

1 . David De Gea Released by: Manchester United. Market value: €13m

2 . Asmir Begovic Released by: Everton. Market value: €800k

3 . Jed Steer Released by: Aston Villa. Market value: €500k

4 . Adnan Kanuric Released by: Nottingham Forest. Market value: €150k