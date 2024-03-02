Today (March 2, 2024) marks a decade since Sunderland competed in the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium under Gus Poyet in front of 31,000 Wearsiders in London.

The Black Cats took an early lead through Fabio Borini and went into the half-time interval leading by one goal. However, City fought back in the second stanza and scored three unanswered goals to hand the cup to Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans and players throughout the day:

Sunderland fans Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley.

Fabio Borini Sunderland's Italian striker Fabio Borini reacts during the League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium in London on March 2, 2014.

