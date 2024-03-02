News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley.Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley.
Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley.

The 30 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans and players during Capital One final against Manchester City 10 years on - gallery

It has been 10 years since Sunderland faced Manchester City in teh Capital One Cup final at Wembley.
By James Copley
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 10:36 GMT

Today (March 2, 2024) marks a decade since Sunderland competed in the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium under Gus Poyet in front of 31,000 Wearsiders in London.

The Black Cats took an early lead through Fabio Borini and went into the half-time interval leading by one goal. However, City fought back in the second stanza and scored three unanswered goals to hand the cup to Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans and players throughout the day:

Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales
Sunderland's Italian striker Fabio Borini reacts during the League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium in London on March 2, 2014.

2. Fabio Borini

Sunderland's Italian striker Fabio Borini reacts during the League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium in London on March 2, 2014. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales
Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland lost the Capital One Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City in March 2014 after taking an early lead through Fabio Borini in front of around 30,000 Wearsiders at Wembley. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester CitySunderlandWembleyWembley StadiumLondonWearsiders