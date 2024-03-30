Adil Aouchiche gave the Black Cats an early lead when Jobe Bellingham was fouled in the box, with the latter going on to double his team’s advantage later in the half.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland’s loyal support as they made the long journey to South Wales to support their team...
1. Sunderland fans at Cardiff
Over 2,000 Sunderland fans made the trip to Cardiff to see their team get back to winning ways at last Photo: Ian Horrocks
2. Sunderland fans at Cardiff
Over 2,000 Sunderland fans made the trip to Cardiff to see their team get back to winning ways at last Photo: Ian Horrocks
3. Adil Aouchiche thanks the Sunderland fans
Over 2,000 Sunderland fans made the trip to Cardiff to see their team get back to winning ways at last Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. Sunderland fans
Over 2,000 Sunderland fans made the trip to Cardiff to see their team get back to winning ways at last Photo: Ian Horrocks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.