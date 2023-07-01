News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke (left) and Alex Pritchard warming up. Picture by FRANK REIDJack Clarke (left) and Alex Pritchard warming up. Picture by FRANK REID
Jack Clarke (left) and Alex Pritchard warming up. Picture by FRANK REID

The 28 Sunderland players contracted for the 2023/24 season - and when deals will expire: Photo gallery

Sunderland’s 28 players under contract for the 2023/24 season and when their contracts are set to expire.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

Sunderland are preparing for the 2023/24 Championship season after most of their squad returned for pre-season training this week.

The Black Cats have already been busy in the transfer window, signing four new players who are all under the age of 21.

There remains a core group of younger players who have signed long-term contracts on Wearside, while some are set to return to the Stadium of Light following loan spells.

Here’s a list of the 28 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:

While he missed the second half of the 2022/23 season with an ACL injury, Sunderland's captain, 32, signed a one-year contract extension earlier this year which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year.

1. Corry Evans - Summer of 2024

While he missed the second half of the 2022/23 season with an ACL injury, Sunderland's captain, 32, signed a one-year contract extension earlier this year which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there is an automatic extension clause in the deal which will carry over for the 2023/24 season.

2. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024

The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there is an automatic extension clause in the deal which will carry over for the 2023/24 season. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for the 2023/24 season.

3. Danny Batth - Summer of 2024

Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for the 2023/24 season. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The striker's year-long extension has been automatically triggered, meaning he is under contract for the 2023/24 campaign. Sunderland remain in talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal.

4. Ross Stewart - Summer of 2024

The striker's year-long extension has been automatically triggered, meaning he is under contract for the 2023/24 campaign. Sunderland remain in talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
