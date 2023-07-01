Sunderland’s 28 players under contract for the 2023/24 season and when their contracts are set to expire.

Sunderland are preparing for the 2023/24 Championship season after most of their squad returned for pre-season training this week.

The Black Cats have already been busy in the transfer window, signing four new players who are all under the age of 21.

There remains a core group of younger players who have signed long-term contracts on Wearside, while some are set to return to the Stadium of Light following loan spells.

Here’s a list of the 28 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:

Corry Evans - Summer of 2024 While he missed the second half of the 2022/23 season with an ACL injury, Sunderland's captain, 32, signed a one-year contract extension earlier this year which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year.

Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024 The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there is an automatic extension clause in the deal which will carry over for the 2023/24 season.

Danny Batth - Summer of 2024 Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for the 2023/24 season.

Ross Stewart - Summer of 2024 The striker's year-long extension has been automatically triggered, meaning he is under contract for the 2023/24 campaign. Sunderland remain in talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal.