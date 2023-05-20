Sunderland are preparing for the 2023/24 season after they were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-final by Luton Town.

Sunderland’s season came to an end as they were beaten by Luton in the play-offs - yet plans are already being made for the next campaign.

The Black Cats have already built a young squad in recent transfer windows, with many signing long-term deals on Wearside.

Some players are also set to return to the Stadium of Light following loan spells this campaign.

Here’s a list of the 26 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:

1 . Corry Evans - Summer of 2024 While he missed the second half of the 2022/23 season with an ACL injury, Sunderland's captain, 32, has signed a one-year contract extension which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024 The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there is an automatic extension clause in the deal which will carry over for next season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Danny Batth - Summer of 2024 Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for next season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Ross Stewart - Summer of 2024 The striker's year-long extension has been automatically triggered, meaning he is under contract for next season. Sunderland remain in talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales