Lynden Gooch warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDLynden Gooch warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
The 26 Sunderland players under contract for the 2023/24 season - and when deals will expire: Photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing for the 2023/24 season after they were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-final by Luton Town.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland’s season came to an end as they were beaten by Luton in the play-offs - yet plans are already being made for the next campaign.

The Black Cats have already built a young squad in recent transfer windows, with many signing long-term deals on Wearside.

Some players are also set to return to the Stadium of Light following loan spells this campaign.

Here’s a list of the 26 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:

While he missed the second half of the 2022/23 season with an ACL injury, Sunderland's captain, 32, has signed a one-year contract extension which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year.

1. Corry Evans - Summer of 2024

While he missed the second half of the 2022/23 season with an ACL injury, Sunderland's captain, 32, has signed a one-year contract extension which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid

The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there is an automatic extension clause in the deal which will carry over for next season.

2. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024

The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there is an automatic extension clause in the deal which will carry over for next season. Photo: Frank Reid

Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for next season.

3. Danny Batth - Summer of 2024

Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for next season. Photo: Frank Reid

The striker's year-long extension has been automatically triggered, meaning he is under contract for next season. Sunderland remain in talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal.

4. Ross Stewart - Summer of 2024

The striker's year-long extension has been automatically triggered, meaning he is under contract for next season. Sunderland remain in talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid

Page 1 of 7
