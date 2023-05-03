Sunderland could still finish in the Championship play-off places with one game remaining of the regular league campaign – while the club will also be tracking players who may be available this summer.
The Black Cats have already built a young squad in recent transfer windows, with many signing long-term deals on Wearside.
Some players are also set to return to the Stadium of Light following loan spells this campaign.
Here’s a list of the 26 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:
1. Corry Evans - Summer of 2024
While he's set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, Sunderland's captain, 32, has signed a one-year contract extension which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024
The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there is an automatic extension clause in the deal which will carry over for next season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Danny Batth - Summer of 2024
Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for next season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ross Stewart - Summer of 2024
The striker's year-long extension has been automatically triggered, meaning he is under contract for next season. Sunderland remain in talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid