Dennis Cirkin and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
The 26 Sunderland players contracted for the 2023-24 campaign - and when their deals will expire - photo gallery

Sunderland could still finish in the Championship play-off places with one game remaining of the regular league campaign – while the club will also be tracking players who may be available this summer.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:30 BST

The Black Cats have already built a young squad in recent transfer windows, with many signing long-term deals on Wearside.

Some players are also set to return to the Stadium of Light following loan spells this campaign.

Here’s a list of the 26 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:

While he's set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, Sunderland's captain, 32, has signed a one-year contract extension which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year.

1. Corry Evans - Summer of 2024

The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there is an automatic extension clause in the deal which will carry over for next season.

2. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024

Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for next season.

3. Danny Batth - Summer of 2024

The striker's year-long extension has been automatically triggered, meaning he is under contract for next season. Sunderland remain in talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal.

4. Ross Stewart - Summer of 2024

