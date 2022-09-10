While the Black Cats can sign players who are free agents, they won’t be able to bring in players from other clubs until January.

Sunderland made ten signings during the summer window, with many agreeing long-term contracts on Wearside.

The club also re-signed three players who were out of contract following their promotion to the Championship, while some players left the club on loan.

Here are the 25 players who are under contract at Sunderland for the 2022/23 campaign:

1. Ellis Simms - Season loan from Everton The striker will be under contract at Everton until the summer of 2024 after joining Sunderland on loan.

2. Amad Diallo - Season loan from Manchester United Diallo signed a long-term contract when he joined Manchester United in January 2021, penning a deal until 2025 with the Premier League club.

3. Edouard Michut - Initial loan from PSG Sunderland agreed to sign the teenage midfielder on an initial loan deal from PSG, which includes a club option to make the transfer permanent.

4. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2023 After joining Sunderland last summer, the 29-year-old has been a key player for the Black Cats.