The 25 Sunderland players contracted for the Black Cats' 2022/23 Championship battle
The transfer window has closed meaning Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray will have to get the best out of the squad he has at the Stadium of Light.
While the Black Cats can sign players who are free agents, they won’t be able to bring in players from other clubs until January.
Sunderland made ten signings during the summer window, with many agreeing long-term contracts on Wearside.
The club also re-signed three players who were out of contract following their promotion to the Championship, while some players left the club on loan.
Here are the 25 players who are under contract at Sunderland for the 2022/23 campaign:
